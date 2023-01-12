Fully Charged Allergy Friendly Snacks has launched a new product, Cinnamon Churro Donut Drops. The baked snacks reportedly are free from the top 12 common food allergens while remaining flavorful.

The Cinnamon Churro Donut Drops, which come in a 3.39-oz pack containing six pieces, are gluten-free, non-GMO, and reportedly contain no artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, or colors. The snacks also are vegan, kosher, and made with organic ingredients.

In addition to the Donut Drops, Fully Charged Allergy-Friendly Snacks offers four other baked snacks: