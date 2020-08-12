Company: KaPop! Snacks

Website: https://kapopsnacks.com

Introduced: August 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.49-$3.79

Product Snapshot: Ka-Pop! Puffs is pleased to share the newest flavor launch and first ever sweet flavor from the brand with Cinnamon Churro. This snackable dessert is made with simple ingredients including popped sorghum, sunflower oil, cane sugar and cinnamon seasonings, containing only 3g of sugar per serving. This dessert option is in line with the rest of the Ka-pop! Brand; top 12 allergen free, gluten-fee, non-GMO, and all natural.