Believing that kids should feel empowered in the kitchen, Raised Gluten Free is introducing three cookie mixes that were crafted with little bakers in mind. Available in chocolate chip, double chocolate, and confetti, each package features illustrated instructions that kids can easily follow, plus an image of a Supernatural Kid and their sidekick Cookie Paws to inspire. The directions show to simply mash vegan butter and applesauce together, stir in the mix until it is a light and fluffy dough, refrigerate for 15 minutes, and pop the tray in the oven.

100% vegan and certified gluten-free, the plant-based mixes are made with quality, simple ingredients. Each are Kosher Pareve, Non-GMO Project Verified, and free of the top nine allergens, including dairy, eggs, soy, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and sesame.

“At Raised Gluten Free, we’re all about building community and making it so those with food restrictions, especially kids, don’t feel left out,” shared Rosa Dixon, co-founder and CEO of Raised Gluten Free. “Our new cookie mixes give children a chance to feel accomplished in the kitchen, while also creating a sweet treat to enjoy with friends and family, no matter the dietary differences.”

Raised Gluten Free’s Cookie Mixes, which bake up to 12 cookies per 11-oz. pouch, are currently sold at select Kroger locations nationwide for an SRP of $7.99, and are also available for retailers nationwide to carry.