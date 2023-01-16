Cibo Vita Inc., makers of the Nature’s Garden Powered by Plants brand of snack foods featuring over 2,000 SKUs, has launched its new artisanal roasted nuts innovations in 500+ Hudson News locations. All flavors will retail for $6.99 per bag.

The line has been a year in the making with extensive consumer research on taste, texture, flavor, and quality. The artisanal roasted nuts collection, which will continue to expand, incorporates real spices in unexpected adventurous fusions. The premium package design features a zipper lock closure and contains four ounces of product, with an MSRP at Hudson News for $6.99. The products have kosher certification.

Emre Imamoglu, Cibo Vita CEO states, “Gen Z and Millennials are leading the intense, bold, indulgent flavor trend, willing to explore uncommon combinations. We are reimagining our staple products to create blends with a twist. Our in-house food innovation scientists are tasked with creating distinctive taste sensations on an ongoing basis, elevating consumer experience and expectation within the flavored nut category.

The initial four flavor combinations in the artisanal roasted nut line include: