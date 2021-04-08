Company: Nature's Eats

Website: https://natureseats.com/brands/dznuts/

Introduced: April 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $9.99

Product Snapshot: Nature’s Eats (the makers of the Original Nut Flour and Nutchos) has announced a limited edition line of all natural nuts named after the King of Rock, Darryl DMC McDaniels (@KINGDMC). The name of the new product—D’z Nuts—is set to launch with a creative social and digital media campaign and will be available to purchase on Nature’s Eats website for a limited time.

Unlike many prank products peddled by big brands around this time of year, Nature’s Eats will be making a limited run of D’z Nuts available for purchase in six different varieties including raw whole almonds, spicy sriracha cashews, deluxe unsalted mixed nuts, raw unsalted cashews, salted roasted cashews, and raw shelled walnuts. The new range has no preservatives and will be available in 7oz convenient reclosable bags.

All D’z Nuts profits will be put toward a notable cause and donated to Darryl DMC McDaniels’ chosen charities the JMJ Foundation and Felix Organization.

“The Felix Organization and The Jam Master Jay Foundation appreciate what Nature’s Eats is doing to support our missions! It can be “nuts” out here for the children and the youth, and it’s great when people come together to make it better for the lives of these kids!” says Darryl DMC McDaniels.

A limited run of 1,000 co-branded bags have been created for the charitable collaboration at a SRP of $9.99 and will be exclusively sold on the Nature’s Eats website for the month of April while supplies last. In a nutshell—the campaign aims to provide a light-hearted laugh—one you don’t have to feel guilty about enjoying while snacking and having a snicker over.

To help market this latest nutty innovation, Nature’s Eats called on Brandfire—the creative agency helmed by Adam Padilla (Instagram’s @adam.the.creator) and King of Memes George Resch (aka @tank.sinatra). Adam is known for going viral with fake product designs such as the Fisher Price Happy Hour Playset and Monster Energy Ham. George has taken his meme-making prowess all the way to the Ellen show and currently hosts a series on EllenTube called Think Tank.

The Brandfire team produced the D’z Nuts viral video starring McDaniels and Resch, which aims to drive impressions and engagement across Nature’s Eats social media channels as the creative campaign is digitally unveiled.

“Cultural relevance is the lifeblood of our company” says Brandfire CEO, Adam Padilla. “On any given day, we’re building brand strategy for our clients and in parallel I’m creating viral content for my own account – so it certainly feels good to connect those two worlds, while also giving back. I love creating content that resonates and to bring some levity to the world at a time when everyone needs a laugh. It was a lot of fun to produce, and DMC was really great to work with. His nuts are nuts!”

J.C. Taylor, CMO of Nature’s Eats, is in on the joke and thought this is a fun way for the company to do its part. The aim of the collaboration is to create a humorous social campaign Nature’s Eats followers can get behind for a good cause. “Today’s brands have to think differently, and stand out with a more non-traditional, digitally driven approach. We could all use a laugh and a helping hand,” he says. With the whole D’z Nuts concept, we thought—why not do both?”