Emerging food brand AHAV Food is on a mission to improve lives through simple snacks and simple ingredients. Introduced in December 2022, all of its edible cookie dough bites contain only five to six ingredients and are high protein, high fiber, and vegan.

Flavors include Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Oatmeal, and Peanut Butter & Chocolate.

A portion of the cookie dough bites' proceeds go to the National Eating Disorders Association.

Learn about the company's young entrepreneur and the mission behind AHAV Food at ahavfood.com.