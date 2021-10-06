Company: Rob's Backstage Popcorn

Website: https://eatrobs.com/

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $19.99 (4-pack)

Product Snapshot: Global sensation Jonas Brothers have partnered with The Naked Market, a next-gen food and beverage business, to bring to life a long-time backstage snack. Rob's Backstage Popcorn, an artisanal popcorn brand, and the brothers' first joint venture in the CPG space, is now available for nationwide delivery on eatrobs.com.

The secret seasoning for Rob's Backstage Popcorn was originally created more than three decades ago by Rob Garbowsky, the father of Greg Garbowsky, longtime friend, former bass guitarist and current member of the band's management team. The idea to bring Rob's Backstage Popcorn to life came to Nick Jonas in 2011 when he got his first taste of the popcorn during an evening spent at the Garbowskys' home, and convinced Rob to make the popcorn for the Jonas Brothers crew. The unique flavor quickly made it the entire band's go-to snack, the unofficial backstage snack on the Jonas Brothers' historic "Happiness Begins" tour, and has been on the road with them ever since.

"All three of us are thrilled to bring Rob's Backstage Popcorn to the world, and we truly mean that—from busy moms juggling multiple things at once, to the on-the-go college student looking for a quick bite, we couldn't be more excited to finally share Rob's Backstage Popcorn with everyone," said Nick Jonas.

Nick, along with brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas, approached The Naked Market to bring their vision for Rob's Backstage Popcorn to life. The Naked Market offers a portfolio of unique, specialty snack products that meet the shifting interests and demands of today's consumers. The company specializes in building brands from the ground up and quickly scaling the types of trendy products today's consumers are hungry for. Its unique, custom-designed infrastructure gives the company a competitive edge that allows it to scale a new product quickly and nimbly, with all elements from ideation to production handled in-house.

"Our model at The Naked Market is quite unique in that we are able to build holistic brands from the ground up, all under our own roof, from ideation to distribution in very short order" said Harrison Fugman, Founder and CEO of The Naked Market. "Partnering with the Jonas Brothers to launch Rob's Backstage Popcorn was a no-brainer—to take such an authentic love the Brothers had of the popcorn and create a great tasting brand around it is a recipe for a smashing success."

Rob's Backstage Popcorn had quietly been made available at select Live Nation venues on stops along the tour this summer, giving fans in attendance the first chance to try this unique popcorn. Now, fans of Jonas Brothers and great snacks alike can get a taste of Rob's Backstage Popcorn ($19.99/4-pack) from the comfort of their homes.



