Reese's is charging into snack drawers with a new snack option: Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers. The nostalgic childhood snack incorporates the brand's trademark chocolate and peanut butter flavors.

The bite-sized animal crackers are covered in peanut butter candy and dipped in milk chocolate, bringing the brand's signature flavor combination in a new snack form. The product features 13 different animal shapes from lions to bears

"Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers are sweet and crunchy creating the ultimate snack. They're truly something to howl about," said Nowell Kahle, manager, of Snacks and Grocery, Hershey Company.