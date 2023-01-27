Solvay, a global supplier of vanillin, has announced that the production of Rhovanil vanillin at Saint-Fons in France has been accredited to comply with the mass balance accounting regime of the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS system.

“As a world leader in advanced vanillin technology, we have a strategy to offer natural and sustainable ingredients in the food and fragrances markets. We are very proud to offer new solutions to our customers with this world’s first ISCC PLUS mass balance certified range of high-purity vanillin,” says Jo Grosemans, Solvay natural growth director.

Solvay's Rhovanil is primarily used in food and flavor applications and widely used in home and personal care fragrances. Obtained in late 2022, the ISCC PLUS certification confirms the controlled use and traceability of renewable feedstock in the company's vanillin, which helps brand owners meet the growing demand for more sustainable and circular ingredients as they strive to minimize their environmental impact, reduce fossil-based raw materials consumption, and carbon footprint.

“Our new Rhovanil MB solution is now commercial. It can be used as immediate drop-in replacements of incumbent products,” adds Maud Joassard, marketing manager at Solvay.

The replacement of primary fossil resources by mass balance certified renewable feedstock aligns with the Solvay One Planet roadmap to continuously improve the sustainability of Solvay’s operations while also helping customers reduce their indirect emissions from their suppliers.

As part of this journey, Rhovanil MB can make a significant contribution to the efforts of major players in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry seeking carbon neutrality by 2040 or earlier.