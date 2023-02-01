Wilton has debuted a Ready to Build Happy Easter Chocolate Cookie House Kit as well as a Make Easter Sweeter Cookie Kit. Both will be available on Walmart.com and other retailers after Valentine's Day.
About the kits:
- Wilton Ready to Build Happy Easter Chocolate Cookie House Kit: This new kit features an A-frame chocolate house ready to be assembled and adorned with pastel icing and sprinkles. SRP: $10.99.
- Wilton Make Easter Sweeter Cookie Kit: This cookie kit comes with six cookies in bunny and egg shapes as well as pastel icing and sprinkles. SRP: $10.99.