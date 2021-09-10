Company: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

Website: www.cheryls.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $49.99

Product Snapshot: Cheryl's Cookies recently released a new Halloween Dessert Charcuterie Board, as well as a Cut-Out Cookie Decorating Kit. Both retail for $49.99.

No Halloween party is complete without a dessert charcuterie board! Included in this assortment are buttercream frosted cookies featuring ghost and jack-o-lantern cut-out cookies, along with s’more and peanut butter candy topped cookies, a snack size cookie varieties, and butter shortbread cookies. Halloween bark, jelly pumpkins, and pumpkin spice pretzels are also included, along with a reusable bamboo board.

Cheryl's Halloween Cut-Out Cookie Decorating Kit arrives with everything needed to create yummy buttercream frosted Cheryl’s Cookies at home – no baking necessary! 24 unfrosted, cut-out cookies, a 1 lb. tub each of vanilla and orange icing, Halloween sprinkles, and decorative candy pieces are all included. If desired, add aprons and a spatula.



