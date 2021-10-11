Company: Kayco

Website: www.kayco.com

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $8.99-$9.99

Product Snapshot: Chanukah, a wintertime holiday in Judaism, also known as the Jewish "festival of lights" based on lighting the eight Chanukah candles during the eight days of the festival, will take place November 28 to December 6, 2021. This festive Jewish holiday is traditionally celebrated with specific foods and desserts such as decorated Hanukkah sugar cookies, cupcake "menorahs," traditional Hanukkah doughnuts, and contemporary cakes. KAYCO has debuted two twists on the festive Sugar Cookie tradition.

The two new kits are: the Manischewitz Ugly Sweater Chanukah Sugar Cookie Kit and the Manischewitz Ready to Decorate Pre-Baked Sugar Cookie Kit. They join the existing Chanukah line which includes the Manischewitz Chanukah House Cookie Kit and the Manischewitz Donut Making Kit.

Try this on for size: the new Manischewitz Ugly Sweater Chanukah Sugar Cookie Kit. The offering has everything your family will need to create your ugliest sweater yet. The kit includes sugar cookie mix; traditional yellow and blue color powders; Chanukah sprinkle mix; three piping bags and a sweater cookie cutter. All you need is your sense of humor and creativity. The packages make eight to ten Ugly Sweater Cookies to share, gift, or "just eat." They are available at an SRP of $8.99.

For just plain fun and good eating, make a Chanukah Party around the Manischewitz Ready to Decorate Pre-Baked Sugar Cookie Kit. For an activity anywhere in the house, this kit includes 12 pre-baked sugar cookies shaped in all the festive ornaments of the season including Stars of David, dreidels, wine glasses, and menorahs. The package is complete with blue and silver glitter crystals; royal icing mix; blue and yellow color powders, and three piping bags. The package yields 12 Chanukah Sugar Cookies at a SRP of $9.99.

“Manischewitz has been comfort food for the soul for over 133 years and are part of many families culture,” says Shani Seidman, CMO of Kayco Kosher Food Brands. “These new products are the perfect inclusive way for families to share Jewish experiences that last a lifetime. They also make great desserts and are great gifts.”