Dewey’s Bakery has introduced its thin mini cookies in convenient grab and go pouches.

The pouches, now available in bulk packs, are designed for snacking by the handful and make an ideal companion while on the go. Crafted from real-ingredients at its hometown bakery in Winston-Salem, NC, Dewey’s new Grab and Go pouches carry the same recipe in two classic ﬂavors including Meyer Lemon and Brownie Crisp. Each cookie is made without artiﬁcial ingredients, preservatives or synthetic colors.

The pouches are packaged in sets of eight per box and are available nationally online with convenience store distribution on the horizon.