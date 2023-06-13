Kind has dropped three new products hitting shelves nationwide and available on Amazon: Caramel Peanut Protein Bar, Soft Baked Squares, and single-serve, grab-and-go Granola Packs.
The snacks are all made with plant-based ingredients and whole grains, plus they are a great source of protein and fiber.
The products include:
- Caramel Peanut Protein Bar: A soft-baked bar with a crispy exterior, featuring five supergrains and diced peanuts.
- Soft Baked Squares: Made with almonds, 5g of protein, and 8g of sugar per bar. Similar to a chocolate almond flour brownie.
- Healthy Grains Grab & Go Granola: Kind's #1 selling granola is now available in new single-serve, grab-and-go packs. The granola is made with fiber, protein, and 100% whole grains.