The American Society of Baking (ASB) is poised to welcome industry leaders to BakingTECH 2023, the group’s annual meeting and technical conference. Scheduled February 28 to March 2 at the Hilton Chicago, the theme is “Resilience: Sustaining Traditions & Forging the Future,” a nod to past generations of bakers who adapted to incredible challenges as well as the flexibility of current and emerging producers.

The event is intended for commercial bakers, as well as their families; equipment suppliers; and service providers. Additionally, ASB offers discounted registration to students enrolled in bakery science and management, food science, and related educational programs. Attendees can share what they see, hear, and learn at BakingTECH 2023 via the social media hashtags #BestWeekinBaking and #BakingTECH.

The BakingTECH agenda features a range of educational programs and presentations, led by a broad range of industry professionals. The sessions and panels will cover topics in a number of areas, including:

Ingredients

Methods

Technology

Consumers

Speakers and sessions

Opening keynote address: Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour

Wednesday, March 1, 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

The first Black female combat pilot in the U.S., Armour (a former Marine and law enforcement officer) now is a motivational speaker and business consultant who shares her story and helps professionals apply her lessons to business success. Her “FlyGirl” nickname was bestowed due to her prowess with the SuperCobra attack helicopter. She published Zero to Breakthrough: the 7-Step, Battle-Tested Method for Accomplishing Goals that Matter in 2011 and now heads VAI Consulting and Training.

360 Panel: Today’s Consumer

Wednesday, March 1, 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Led by food industry expert Donna Berry, this session will dive into ways to keep on top of trends that drive consumer shopping patterns and turn those insights into innovations. Whether the trends involve ingredients, lifestyles, dietary needs, or something else, staying current with what shoppers are hungry for can help fuel bakery producer success. The session will explore the use of new ingredients, pinpoint new marketing approaches, and share how to stay ahead.

Innovative Oven Designs

Thursday, March 2, 11 a.m. to 11:35 a.m.

The right oven design can help make a bakery operation not just more successful, but also more sustainable. The session, led by Cameron Johnston of Reading Bakery Systems, will hone in on three areas of sustainability: people, planet, and prosperity. Attendees will learn ways to make their process more sustainable, communicate the importance of sustainability to colleagues, and understand various options available.

How the Circular Economy Integrates Upcycled Food and Regenerative Agricultural Systems

Thursday, March 2, 1:15 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.

Food waste is a global social and economic issue, and consumers are starting to take notice of producers that seek to curb waste, source ingredients responsibly, and incorporate regenerative agricultural practices and upcycling into their operations. This session, led by Dan Kurzrock of Upcycled Foods, will share how upcycled food plays into a circular economy, share some success stories, and outline marketing best practices.

Closing General Session

Thursday, March 2, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

During the session that rounds out the 2023 BakingTECH program, two speakers will share their experiences with sustainability efforts. Irene Espinola Campos of Grupo Bimbo will discuss the global producer’s achievements to date as well as ambitious goals for the future. The session also will include a presentation on going carbon negative, and two awards presentations:

Winner of the Product Development Competition, recognizing innovative products developed for the wholesale bakery industry

Robert A. Fischer Distinguished Service Award, saluting an individual’s service and leadership to ASB

Image courtesy of Valerii-Apetroaiei via iStock / GettyImagesPlus

Special events and features

Hall of Fame Ceremony and Lunch

Wednesday, March 1, 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Launched in 2006, the ASB Baking Hall of Fame program seeks to celebrate professionals from various corners of the industry for their contributions to the field. “For 2023, the Baking Hall of Fame will recognize six individuals with extraordinary talents for business acumen and political activism, engineering excellence, supportive associations, and friendships, as well as strong family baking ties and traditions,” says Rowdy Brixey, chair of the Baking Hall of Fame evaluation committee and president of Brixey Engineering Strategies and Training, Inc., Holt, MO.

Casino Night

Thursday, March 2, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

As BakingTECH winds down, attendees can kick back and enjoy an evening of Vegas-style entertainment at this event. The night offers food, cocktails, and a range of opportunities to try your luck. As they make their way between the craps, blackjack, and poker tables, people can network with other attendees. Lucky winners will take home prizes.

BrainExchange

Throughout BakingTECH 2023

Bakery industry professionals can connect with their colleagues at these special networking sessions. Share challenges, success stories, and opportunities with other bakers, equipment suppliers, and service providers.

MarketPlace

Throughout BakingTECH 2023

Visitors to the event are welcome to browse the latest products and services available at these tabletop exhibits. Show organizers expect more than 130 ingredient companies, equipment suppliers, and service providers to be on hand to share their solutions with curious attendees.

For more information about ASB BakingTECH 2023 or to register for the event, visit: