Bimbo Bakehouse just expanded its portfolio with an all-new Seeded Double Decker Hamburger Bun for foodservice.

Available in a fully sliced and thaw and serve format, the product is a convenient labor-lean option for operators, requiring little to no prep and minimal employee training. Frozen product like the bun helps to maintain operational consistency, increase back of house efficacy, and reduce waste.

It’s predicted that operators will be looking for more profitable LTOs in 2023, which brings a whole new opportunity for innovation across the menu. Insert Double Decker Hamburger Bun—the bun delivers a compelling experience for consumers, which helps to further differentiate offerings and drive restaurant traffic.

The Double Decker Bun can be paired with burgers for a traditional “value meal” or an upscale entrée. Its versatility also offers usage across dayparts—think chicken sandwich at lunch or a hearty breakfast sandwich with eggs and cheese.

