Company: Bimbo Bakeries USA

Website: https://bimbobakehouse.com

Introduced: January 2022

Distribution: Foodservice

Product Snapshot: Bimbo Bakehouse Foodservice recently expanded its portfolio of K-12 school-compliant options, all of which are made with Whole Grain White Wheat and fulfill menu requirements.

The new offerings include:

NEW! 1 oz. Dinner Roll: This new 1 oz. dinner roll is made with whole grain white and provides 1 creditable grain per serving. This parbaked roll is the perfect meal accompaniment to any cafeteria classic like chili mac!

Thomas’ English Muffins: They’re the ideal blank canvas for creating droolworthy dishes like a sausage, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich or mini pizzas for a lunchtime treat. These English muffins are made with whole grain white, easy to prep, and meet two creditable grains per serving.

Bimbo Bakehouse Ciabatta Rolls: Take a unique spin on student favorites. These versatile ciabatta rolls add a special touch to a simple dish like a chicken parm sandwich. This roll is made with whole grain white, provides two creditable grains per serving, and are kid-loved, cafeteria-approved.

Each of these high-quality, easy-to-use products also offer 0g trans fat per serving, do not contain high fructose corn syrup, and are hydrogenated oil-free.



