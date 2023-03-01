Petit Pot, the French dessert company focusing on a little "magique" in every little bite, has just launched three new products, including Original Cheesecake, Strawberry Cheesecake and Crème Brûlée. As with all Petit Pot products, the premium, refrigerated desserts are made with simple ingredients, portioned in reusable glass pots and crafted in small batches in California's Bay Area.

The Original Cheesecake and Strawberry Cheesecake flavors are sprinkled with authentic French butter cookies from St Michel bakery, and the only difference between the two is the strawberry compote in the latter.

The Crème Brûlée flavor can be heated up either by blow-torching for a few seconds or putting it under the broiler.

Available now, the desserts can be found in the refrigerated dairy aisle at Whole Foods Markets nationwide for $6.99 for a two-pack of glass pots (3.5-oz./pot).