Company: Raised Gluten Free

Website: www.raisedglutenfree.com

Introduced: April 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $8.99

Product Snapshot: A flaky crust filled with hearty vegetables that’ll make your tummy happy and heart warm, all while being allergy-friendly and 100 percent vegan—that’s Raised Gluten Free’s lineup of savory pies. Crafted with care by two moms passionate about providing delicious treats for families with food restrictions, the plant-based offerings include a vegetable pot pie with rich vegan gravy and an egg-less spinach quiche. In addition to being certified gluten free and vegan, both artisan entrées are also free of dairy, eggs, nuts, and peanuts, Kosher Pareve, and Non-GMO Project Verified.

Made in small batches at a dedicated, certified gluten-free bakery in Northern California, here’s how the pies slice up:

Vegan Quiche – organic tofu and savory spinach are baked to perfection in a light pastry crust that’s sure to satisfy Sunday brunch cravings.

Vegetable Pot Pie – perfectly seasoned potatoes, carrots, green beans, peas, and onions are at the heart of this homestyle, country dish.

Rosa Dixon, co-founder of Raised Gluten Free, says: “We are lovers of all kinds of pie, from sweet dessert and fresh fruit pies to those that can serve as a satisfying meal. They truly are the ultimate comfort food. That’s why when it came to expand our lineup of offerings, we were inspired to create a traditional pot pie and quiche that anyone could enjoy, regardless of their special dietary needs.”

Ready to heat and serve, Raised Gluten Free’s savory pies are sold frozen at Kroger locations nationwide, plus select natural food stores across the country, for an SRP of $8.99 for a 6” pie.