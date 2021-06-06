Company: Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh

Website: https://eatgarbanzo.com/

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: Regional

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99-$7.59

Product Snapshot: Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant brand, will introduce four limited-time only menu items to launch its Falafel Quest campaign. Three new falafel flavors and one seasonal hummus will feature celebrated tastes and ingredients of the region and are designed to invoke a rich journey around the sun-kissed Mediterranean.

The new summer-only items will be available from June 1 to August 31 and will be introduced for a limited time during each summer month to create an exciting, nutritious and flavorful Falafel Quest experience. They include:

Roasted Red Pepper Falafel, available from June 1 to June 30, is a smoky-sweet roasted red pepper falafel inspired by the unique flavors from Spain.

Jalapeno Cilantro Falafel, available from July 1 to July 31, is a spicy jalapeno-cilantro falafel that is inspired by the zesty flavors found in the Middle East.

Tomato Basil Falafel, available from August 1 to August 31, is a savory herb-flavored tomato basil falafel inspired by the fresh ingredients in Italy.

“Just like cruising the Mediterranean and stopping at different ports to try rich local flavors, Falafel Quest is a chance to set sail across the Mediterranean and sample the tastes of Italy, Spain and the Middle East,” said Mark Mears, chief marketing officer of WOWorks, parent company of Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh. “Summer is a time for fun, adventure and discovery, and our limited time only menu items featuring unique Mediterranean ingredients and fresh flavors offers guests an opportunity to go on an adventure without ever leaving their neighborhood.”

SRPs range from $2.99 (5-piece order of falafel) to $7.59 (handhelds with falafel) to $9.59 (plate, bowl, or salad with falafel).