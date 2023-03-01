ALOHA, a plant-based protein brand and certified B Corporation, is kicking off B Corp Month with the launch of “The Kona Bar," a special edition product that supports sustainable agriculture in Hawaii while giving back to the next generation of environmental stewards. The bar features responsibly-sourced ingredients including 100% Kona Coffee and 100% Hawaiian-grown macadamia nuts, and the first commercial launch of Ponova oil in a food product, a sustainable plant-based oil made from the beans of ultra-regenerative, climate-resilient pongamia trees on Oahu.

Dedicated to using its business as a force for good, ALOHA will donate 10% of proceeds from every Kona Bar sold to Kupu, a nonprofit organization investing in Hawaiʻi’s youth through land stewardship and hands-on education. In addition to being a leader in plant-based food and impact, ALOHA is aiming to be a category leader in sustainability with its commitment to becoming Climate Neutral Certified. No other plant-based protein brand has obtained this certification to date.

“The launch of the Kona Bar underscores our commitment to supporting sustainable farming and agricultural practices, with Hawaiʻi as a prime example of what the future of farming and land stewardship should look like,” said Brad Charron, CEO of ALOHA. “As we grow, we're committed to finding new and innovative ways to use our business as a force for good. This is a critical step in delivering on our mission to create delicious and nutritious food while making a positive impact on the world.”

The Ponova oil in the Kona Bar, crafted by food and agriculture innovation company Terviva, is made by expeller pressing and lightly refining the beans of pongamia trees in a process similar to olive oil. Pongamia is a climate-resilient, super-tree that revitalizes the land and communities where it’s grown. Historically used for reforestation in Asia, it sequesters carbon while improving soil health and water quality. From tree to plate, Terviva harvests and transforms pongamia beans into healthy food ingredients called Ponova.

“Ponova oil is a delicious, premium oil containing Omega-9s that is climate-friendly and helps convert distressed farmland into sustainable, productive acreage,” said Naveen Sikka, CEO of Terviva. “We’re proud to partner with ALOHA to bring this innovative ingredient to market.”

In addition to the Ponova oil sourced from Terviva’s Oʻahu farm, the Kona Bar features macadamia nuts from Hamakua Nut Company and Kona Coffee from Greenwell Farms, both located on Hawaii Island. Hamakua Nut Company uses environmentally friendly cultivation practices, never any potentially harmful insecticides or fungicides, and never any fossil fuels. For instance, to dry their nuts they convert the energy of clean burning macadamia nut shells into steam. The farm also generates nearly all electricity via solar and biomass energy. Greenwell Farms is one of the oldest and most respected Kona Coffee farms in Hawaii. Established in 1850, this award-winning, fifth-generation family-owned farm handles every aspect of coffee making from farm to cup, including harvesting and processing to roasting and shipping. Greenwell Farms is committed to regenerative farming practices that nurture the health of its trees and land for generations to come.

The Kona Bar is currently available on ALOHA.com and Thrive Market. ALOHA is currently Thrive Market’s fastest growing and second best-selling brand in the entire bar category, and as a fellow certified B Corporation also committed to becoming Climate Neutral Certified this year, ALOHA is proud to have Thrive Market as a launch partner for this special edition bar.

“We’re thrilled to partner with ALOHA, a brand that aligns with our values and our mission,” said Jeremiah McElwee, chief merchandising officer of Thrive Market. “This collaboration is a testament to the power of like-minded brands working together to create a meaningful and positive impact."

Like all of ALOHA’s products, the Kona Bar is high in protein, low in sugar, and ethically sourced and crafted with high quality, clean ingredients. It is Non-GMO Project Verified, and made without gluten, dairy, soy, and sugar alcohols. The bar packaging features original artwork by Honolulu-based artist Kelsie Dayna and encapsulates the harmony of land, people, and community that the bar represents.