Aloha—a B Corp and Climate Neutral Certified, plant-based protein brand—has announced the launch of its next special edition bar, the Pa'akai Bar. The bar is a part of the company’s initiative to support and bring awareness to small farms rooted in sustainability while giving back to the communities where their ingredients are grown. According to the producer, 10% of proceeds from every Pa'akai Bar sold will be donated to Kupu, a nonprofit empowering Hawai'i's youth through service, education and workforce development in the natural resources, climate change mitigation, agriculture and other sustainable sectors.

"Here at Aloha, our mission is clear: to nourish the world by sharing delicious and nutritious food made with traceable, high-quality, better-for-you ingredients,” explains Brad Charron, CEO of Aloha. “Hawai'i is a beacon of inspiration for land stewardship and sustainable farming, initiatives that we hold dear. As a small, employee-owned company, we're dedicated to making a difference by balancing our own scaling growth with equal parts of impact. The Pa'akai Bar exemplifies our commitment to using our business as a force for good, alongside other sustainability-minded brands, farmers, and organizations. Together, we’re striving to support communities and the planet."

In Hawaiian “Pa'akai” translates to “solid ocean” or “sea salt” and carries cultural significance within the community. A staple for consuming and preserving food, sea salt is also thought by many to have both health and healing benefits. The sea salt in the Pa'akai bar is produced by sourcing the pure, clean water surrounding the island channels, taking it through nine levels of filtration, pumping it into special “solar seal” evaporators and letting it dry and crystallize in the sun, a naturally-occurring process that can take up to five weeks. The resulting product is known to be some of the purest “wholesome” salt available in the world, containing more trace minerals and a lower sodium concentrate (80% sodium chloride) which reportedly makes it less “salty” and more flavorful.

In addition to the sea salt, the bar features Hawai'i-grown macadamia nuts from Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company. From the southern slopes of volcanic Mauna Loa, Hamakua dries its nuts by converting the energy of clean-burning macadamia nut shells into steam, generating nearly all its electricity via solar, hydro and biomass energy. Another standout ingredient in the bar is Ponova oil, a regenerative plant-based oil from agriculture innovation company Terviva. Ponova oil was recognized by Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards as an innovation that could change how we eat. A trailblazer in the world of plant-based oils and regenerative farming, it is made by expeller pressing and lightly refining the beans of pongamia trees, a climate-resilient, super-tree that revitalizes the land and communities where it's grown. Aloha Kona Bar, launched last year during B Corp Month, was the first commercial food product ever made with Ponova oil.

Other notable ingredients in the Pa'akai Bar include 100% USDA organic dark chocolate, in which the bar is fully enrobed for extra decadence, and ALOHA’s proprietary plant-based protein blend. The packaging features original artwork by Honolulu-based artist Kelsie Dayna Kalohi, encapsulating the harmony of land, water, people, and community that the bar represents.

Like all of Aloha products, the Pa'akai Bar is Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and made without sugar alcohols. It is high in protein, low in sugar, and crafted with only the highest quality, clean ingredients. The Pa'akai Bar will be available at aloha.com beginning March 26 and roll out to additional online retailers, including Thrive Market, in the coming months.

