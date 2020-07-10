Huel launches first vegan white chocolate product with new Raspberry & White Chocolate Snack Bar

Company: Huel

Website: huel.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.00 per bar

Product Snapshot: Huel is continuing to grow its bar line-up with the launch of a new Raspberry & White Chocolate flavor—and of course, it’s vegan!

The new Raspberry & White Chocolate bar is available today at Huel.com and priced $2.00 per bar.

At only 200 calories, the soft and chewy bar is made with real raspberry pieces bursting with tartness, balanced by the sweetness of rare vegan white chocolate chips made from organic cocoa butter. The bar is high in protein with slow release carbs, making it the perfectly balanced snack for mid-morning, the 4pm slump when working from home, a nutritional pick me up for workers on the go, or a healthy snack while outdoors.

Both delicious and nutritionally complete, the bar, like all of Huel’s products, is the ideal balance of macronutrients and essential vitamins and minerals needed on a daily basis.

Using sustainable, plant-based ingredients, all Huel Bars are vegan, made using oat flour and rolled oats, pea and brown rice protein, coconut MCT’s and flaxseed. A unique blend of essential vitamins and minerals are added to provide a nutritionally complete snack.

Each bar contains:

All 27 essential vitamins and minerals, to give your body all the micronutrients it needs

12g of high-quality, plant-based protein, with a perfect amino acid profile

Slow release carbs for energy

Balanced omega-3, omega-6 and monounsaturated fats, creating an excellent fatty acid profile

Soluble and insoluble fiber, for digestive health

No GM ingredients; no soy, eggs, dairy, meat or animal products

Gluten-free

This latest addition joins the family of Huel’s existing bar flavors: Peanut Butter, Salted Caramel, Chocolate, Chocolate Orange and Coffee Caramel.