Hostess Brands has announced the launch of two new breakfast snacks: Hostess Donettes Old Fashioned mini donuts and Hostess Chocolate Drizzle Baby Bundts. The new Baby Bundts flavor and Donettes variety are extensions of two of the brand's most popular product lines.

According to the brand, Donettes Old Fashioned deliver donut shop taste and quality to breakfast, complete with a scrumptious, moist texture and a sweet glaze in poppable form. Baked with real cocoa, Chocolate Drizzle Baby Bundts feature rich chocolate cake topped with a delicious drizzle. The mini donuts and bundt cakes have no artificial colors or flavors and contain no high-fructose corn syrup.

"We're excited to introduce these two new snacks to our lineup of delicious indulgences," says Chris Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands LLC. "The new Donettes Old Fashioned brings the flavor of a classic donut shop offering right to your home from the grocery store and fan-favorite chocolate is a perfect match for our popular Baby Bundts line. These delicious new treats are sure to bring a little bit of joy to the start of the day."

Both products will be available later this month at grocery retailers nationwide. The Donettes Old Fashioned mini donuts will come in 10.5-ounce packages and Chocolate Drizzle Baby Bundts will come in 10-ounce multipacks containing eight individually wrapped bundts. The snacks also will be available at convenience stores nationwide with Donettes Old Fashioned sold in 10.5-ounce packages and Chocolate Drizzle Baby Bundts sold in 2.5-ounce single-serve packages.



