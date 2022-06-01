Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, serving snack and bakery business information needs for over 100 years, is pleased to announce Hostess Brands as the 2022 SF&WB “Bakery of the Year” recipient. This honor stems from multiple strategic, industry-leading initiatives implemented by Hostess Brands during 2022, as well as consistently strong product sales across its many iconic bakery brands and new product innovation.

During 2022, Hostess Brands initiated and highlighted multiple projects to further solidify the company as one of the top leaders in baking. These initiatives include:

Beginning the creation of its first-ever Climate Action Plan, likely to be completed in 2023, to reduce its carbon footprint

Building a “Bakery of the Future” at a brownfield site in Arkadelphia, AR which Hostess Brands purchased in February 2022, and is converting into a state-of-the-art bakery with a sustainability-first approach

Several new programs designed to attract, develop, and retain a quality workforce, including “Thank You Bonuses” for its front-line bakery and distribution center employees, roundtable employee discussions, and the introduction of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) programs

Since 2019, Hostess has maintained safety incident rates that are significantly lower than others in our industry, thanks to its emphasis on training programs

This honor will include exclusive coverage of Hostess Brands in the cover story for the September 2022 SF&WB eMagazine, as well as additional multimedia features throughout the year on SnackandBakery.com (to read about previous SF&WB “Bakery of the Year” recipients, see the Bakery of the Year page).

Please join us in congratulating Hostess Brands for this landmark honor!