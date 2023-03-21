ABI, a global business in the manufacturing of baking equipment, announced today the appointment of Alyson Slapkauskas as CEO. The appointment is effective as of March 6.

With over 20 years of operational leadership experience, Slapkauskas is adept to managing complex products, diverse supply chain solutions, operations planning optimization, and execution while developing high performance teams.

Her recent experience at Celestica will provide ABI with insight into its supply chain and customer experience. Prior to leaving Celestica she held roles across general management, director of operations, purchasing, and production control.

“With her vision and experience, I am confident that Alyson will build upon the exceptional foundation that ABI has established to become the robotic company of reference for industrial bakery.” said Olivier Sergent, president of TMG (Together Means Greater, parent company of ABI and Mecatherm).