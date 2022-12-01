Treehouse California Almonds, which provides customers worldwide with almonds and almond ingredients, has appointed Mauro Trevisani as its new chief executive officer.

Trevisani brings more than two decades of global market experience to this leadership position, including performing in senior management role for regional corporations in the U.S, Mexico, Central America, Brazil, the Caribbean, and the E.U. He succeeds Jonathan Meyer, part owner of Treehouse California Almonds and its long-time CEO, who will serve on the company’s board of directors.

“Treehouse is extremely fortunate to have Mauro Trevisani joining the company as CEO,” Meyer said. “He is a proven global product development leader with a hyper focus on high-quality food ingredients that meet customer needs while maintaining respect for the planet.”

Trevisani praised the work that Treehouse has done in recent years to position itself as a provider of almond ingredients to many of the world’s biggest food brands.

“I’m very impressed by the strategy and team here at Treehouse, and look forward to continuing to grow the company’s business and extend its reputation as the world’s most trusted almond ingredient company,” Trevisani said.

Based in California, Treehouse Almonds provides almonds and almond ingredients to customers in more than 50 countries. Tracing its roots to the 1980s, Treehouse processes its products in an almond-only facility. The company strives to operate sustainably and offers enhanced food safety traceability because it sources its almonds from a select group of California’s premier almond producers.