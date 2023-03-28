The Food Processing Suppliers Association held its Annual Meeting on Wednesday, March 8, and in addition to its normal business, members elected two new members to the Board Executive Committee and new leadership for the Beverage Council.

Kate Rome of Rome Grinding Solutions and Dana Summerour of Intralox were both elected to the Executive Committee, joining Brian Perkins, FPSA chair and president at Provisur Technologies Inc.; Matt Malott, president/CEO of Multivac, Inc who serves as immediate past chairman and chairman of the Membership Committee; Bob Campbell, president & general manager of Marlen who serves as chairman of the show committee; and Erik Brainard, president of Anritsu Infivis Inc who serves as treasurer; Jarrod McCarroll, president and CEO of Weber, Inc who serves as chairman of the FPSA Foundation; and Gil Williams, president USA & Canada of Poly-clip System who serves in an At-Large position and as Chair of FIT, Inc.

Also, during the Annual Meeting, FPSA members elected new leadership to its Beverage Council with John Piazza of Alfa Laval as council chair, and Michael Mas of JBT Corporation as vice chair. Further, Cara Godack was elected to the FPSA board as chair of the Network Leadership Team, as was Bob Grote in an At-Large position.

“I am excited to collaborate with these new individuals on the Executive Committee and the Board,” said Chairman Perkins. “Each one of them brings a new perspective to our industry and to our organization that will further strengthen which is an already exceptionally talented group. As the Board looks to continue growing this Association and creating even more value for its members, I look forward to the substantive input that these professionals can bring to the table.”

For more information on the Food Processing Suppliers Association visit fpsa.org or contact David Seckman (dseckman@fpsa.org), president and CEO of FPSA.