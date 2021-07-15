CRB, an international business in sustainable engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting solutions to the food and beverage and life sciences industries, has announced the election of four new members to its board of directors: Sandy Price, Tim Hannan, Bob Uhler, and Shannah Falcone. Current board member Paul Skinner also was re-elected to another term.

Three of the board’s new members come from outside the company. It’s the first election of external members to the board, strengthening the company’s business and financial reach while attracting critical outside guidance to support its growth.

"Each of these distinguished leaders brings a wealth of experience that will continue to position CRB as the preeminent provider of planning, design and construction services to clients,” said Ryan Schroeder, president of CRB. “Together, their insights and fresh perspectives will challenge and strengthen us, resulting in continued high value for our clients and rewarding experiences for our employees.”

Board appointments announced by the company include: