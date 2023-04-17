Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Chips Ahoy and Oreo, two Mondelēz International cookie brands, in a collection of cookie doughnuts, featuring an explosion of flavors. Beginning April 17 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme’s new Cookie Blast collection features three all-new doughnuts and one fan-favorite filled and topped with Oreo and Chips Ahoy cookies

Oreo and Chips Ahoy Cookie Blast Doughnut: This doughnut is filled with two Chips Ahoy chewy cookies and Oreo Cookies and Kreme filling, then dipped in cookie dough icing and a blend of Oreo and Chips Ahoy cookie pieces. Finally, it’s decorated with an Oreo Cookies and Kreme dollop, then topped with one mini Oreo cookie and one mini Chips Ahoy cookie.

Chips Ahoy Candy Blasts Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut is dipped in cookie dough icing and topped with Chips Ahoy cookie pieces, milk chocolate candy gems, and semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Chips Ahoy Cookie Dough Kreme Doughnut: This doughnut is filled with Chips Ahoy Cookies Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing, drizzled with cookie dough icing, and topped with Chips Ahoy HIPS AHOY!® mini cookies.

Oreo Cookies and Kreme Filled Doughnut: A doughnut is filled with Oreo Cookies and Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with Oreo cookie pieces and drizzled in icing.

“Imagine your favorite doughnut with two Chips Ahoy cookies inside it. We made that a reality. Our new Cookie Blast collection in partnership with Chips Ahoy and Oreo will blow away cookie and doughnut lovers,” says Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme’s Oreo and Chips Ahoy Cookie Blast doughnuts are available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Doughnut and cookie lovers can also find a Krispy Kreme six-pack featuring the Chips Ahoy Candy Blasts and Chips Ahoy Cookie Dough Kreme doughnuts delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores.