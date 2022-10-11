Krispy Kreme has transformed again into “Krispy Skreme” for the Halloween season, celebrating with an all-new Haunted House Collection and deals throughout October.

The Haunted House Collection’s custom dozen box, featuring a spooky family of new Halloween-inspired doughnuts, is now available for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S.:

Spooky Spider Doughnut: An Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with cookie pieces, an icing spider web, and a spider sugar piece.

Scaredy Cat Doughnut: A shell doughnut filled with Kreme, dipped in purple icing and decorated with green buttercream and chocolate icing, and topped with a cat chocolate piece.

Boo Batter Doughnut: A shell doughnut filled with cake batter, topped with neon green icing, spooky sugar sprinkles, buttercream, and a ghost sugar piece.

Neon Orange Sprinkle Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut with neon orange icing and topped with a Halloween sprinkle blend.

“A Krispy Skreme Halloween is more about sharing than scaring, and with Scary Sharies each Saturday we make it easy to ‘boo’ a neighbor with the best treat going,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Skreme. “And when fans open the door on our haunted house custom box, they’ll ‘skreme’ with delight at all-new doughnuts that are perfect for celebrating everything that’s sweet about Halloween.”

To make the Halloween season even more spook-tacular, Krispy Skreme is also returning “Saturday Scary Sharies.” Every Saturday beginning Oct. 15 through Halloween, Krispy Skreme fans can receive a $2 Original Glazed dozen when they purchase any dozen to “boo” friends and neighbors.

And on Halloween Oct. 31, any guest who visits a Krispy Skreme shop dressed in a Halloween costume can receive a free doughnut of choice, no purchase necessary.