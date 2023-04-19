With summer quickly approaching, snack brand Late July (a tortilla chip producer focused on the natural and organic space) has come out with a limited-time seasonal flavor. Reportedly inspired by the flavors of the coming warmer-weather months, Late July Green Goddess Tortilla Chips are intended to celebrate “the sweet spot of summer,” according to the company.

The chips mirror the flavors associated with the classic salad dressing, including fresh basil, savory garlic, rich parmesan, and a bright splash of lemon. Last year, Green Goddess Dressing rose to the top of the list of trending recipes, according to Google Trends. Additionally, the #GreenGoddess hashtag has amassed over 246 million views on the social media platform TikTok to date.

The limited-edition Late July Green Goddess Tortilla Chips are now on retail shelves nationwide. The suggested retail price is $5.79 per 7.8-oz. bag, available while supplies last.