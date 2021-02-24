Company: Campbell Soup Co.

Website: www.latejuly.com

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.29

Product Snapshot: For National Tortilla Chip Day (2/24) this year, Late July has released new vegetable tortilla chips, available in two flavors: Beat the Heat! Red Pepper, and Dangle the Carrot.

Late July believes chips should be crafted with real ingredients, which is why these new plant-based and Non-GMO Project Verified chips bring together flavorful vegetables with bright spices and seeds.

Late July Beat the Heat Red Pepper Vegetable tortilla chips are made with chia seeds and are perfectly seasoned with chipotle for a hint of spice.

Late July Dangle the Carrot Vegetable tortilla chips are made with teff seeds and are seasoned with cumin and paprika.

Both flavors are available in select retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods and Giant Eagle, starting February 2021, at an SRP of $3.29 / 5.5oz.