Company: Late July Snacks
Website: www.latejuly.com
Introduced: September/October 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $4.29-$4.49
Product Snapshot: Late July recently introduced Restaurant Style Jalapeño & Lime tortilla chips as well as Chia & Quinoa crackers.
Late July Restaurant Style Jalapeño & Lime tortilla chips is the newest addition to the Restaurant Style portfolio, bringing the perfect amount of heat to the party!
A customer favorite and best-seller, Late July Restaurant Style Organic tortilla chips are toasted, then crisped for a delicate melt-in-your-mouth chip.
Late July's Restaurant Style chips are USDA certified-organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten-Free, Vegan, and Kosher Pareve made with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.
Available at an SRP of $4.49 at retailers nationwide including Target and Sprouts beginning late September 2020.
Late July Chia & Quinoa crackers is the company's first cracker innovation in over a decade!
Late July Chia & Quinoa crackers combine the buttery taste you know and love from its Classic Rich crackers, with its signature blend of seeds and grains to add a toasty crunch to your favorite cracker!
Available at an SRP of $4.29 now at Sprouts and coming to retailers nationwide including Whole Foods beginning October 2020.