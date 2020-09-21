Company: Late July Snacks

Website: www.latejuly.com

Introduced: September/October 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.29-$4.49

Product Snapshot: Late July recently introduced Restaurant Style Jalapeño & Lime tortilla chips as well as Chia & Quinoa crackers.

Late July Restaurant Style Jalapeño & Lime tortilla chips is the newest addition to the Restaurant Style portfolio, bringing the perfect amount of heat to the party!

A customer favorite and best-seller, Late July Restaurant Style Organic tortilla chips are toasted, then crisped for a delicate melt-in-your-mouth chip.

Late July's Restaurant Style chips are USDA certified-organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten-Free, Vegan, and Kosher Pareve made with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

Available at an SRP of $4.49 at retailers nationwide including Target and Sprouts beginning late September 2020.

Late July Chia & Quinoa crackers is the company's first cracker innovation in over a decade!

Late July Chia & Quinoa crackers combine the buttery taste you know and love from its Classic Rich crackers, with its signature blend of seeds and grains to add a toasty crunch to your favorite cracker!

Available at an SRP of $4.29 now at Sprouts and coming to retailers nationwide including Whole Foods beginning October 2020.