Beech-Nut Nutrition Company has reinvented another snack designed just for toddlers: Dino Biscuits with Hidden Veggies and Dino Biscuits with Prebiotics. The new biscuits are made with fruits, veggies, and whole grains with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Young kids will discover their favorite herbivore dinosaur shapes, like Triceratops, Stegosaurus, and Brachiosaurus in each bag. This stage 4 snack is ideal for toddlers 12 months and up.

Research & Development Chef Greg Tasker teamed up with his Beech-Nut colleagues to create these flavorful snacks made with fruits and vegetables. “My son, like so many other kids, is just obsessed with dinosaurs. It means a lot to me to create something to support his passion and curiosity combined with the goal we have to provide him, and all kids, with a balanced snacking option," he says.

Dino Biscuits, available in a 5-oz resealable bag, come in two varieties:

Dino Biscuits with Hidden Veggies Pumpkin & Cinnamon Butternut Bliss

Dino Biscuits with Prebiotics Banana Yogurt Blueberry Yogurt



Dino Biscuits with Hidden Veggies contain veggies in every bite, like pumpkin, butternut squash, and carrots. Dino Biscuits with Prebiotics are baked with fruit and yogurt. Both Hidden Veggies and Prebiotic varieties are Non-GMO and have 9g and 10g of whole grains per serving, respectively.

“We are excited to bring the first-ever Hidden Veggie biscuit and the first-ever Prebiotic biscuit by Beech-Nut to the market, each featuring purposeful ingredients inside a beloved children’s snack at an affordable price,” says Lauren Evans, snacks brand manager at Beech-Nut. “What’s more, we know that these shapes will help to capture the imagination of young children and give parents peace of mind when kids ask for more.”

Families can find Beech-Nut Dino Biscuits online or in the baby food aisle at Walmart and other retailers.