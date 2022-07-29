Company: Beech-Nut Nutrition Co.

Website: www.beechnut.com

Introduced: March 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49

Product Snapshot: Beech-Nut Nutrition Co. has released Mini Waffles with Hidden Veggies, a low-in-sugar snack for children.

The waffles are made with real fruits and vegetables, such as butternut squash and strawberries, and contain only 3g of sugar per serving.

Each bag contains 18 mini waffle crisps. The waffles are classified as a stage 4 snack, ideal for children 12 months and up. The product should only be fed to seated, supervised children who are accustomed to chewing solid foods.

Flavors include Butternut Berry and a Pumpkin, Apple, & Cinnamon combination.

“Parents know that what babies and toddlers eat matters. And, convenience only helps,” said Sunita Adams, parent and VP of marketing at Beech-Nut Nutrition Company. “We are so excited to bring these new items to the shelf because we feel they will address the needs of what parents are looking for right now, such as nutrition-focused products, while also offering delicious flavor combinations that appeal to their little ones."



