The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA), along with its Women’s Alliance Network (WAN), have announced the application period for the biennial Red Circle Awards is now open for submissions, including the addition of a new category to be honored.

By way of the Red Circle Honors Program, the Women’s Alliance recognizes women from the food and beverage industry in a variety of categories for their achievements, in addition to one FPSA company for its efforts in promoting workplace gender balance.

These awards fall into the following categories:

Rising Star: Awarded to women with less than five years of experience who have made a significant impact with their professional achievements and personal influence in the food and beverage industry.

Innovation and Inspiration: Recognizes women who have introduced game-changing innovations or inspiring ideas to their company within the past 18 months including new products, technology, programs, systems, or processes.

Career Excellence: The Career Excellence Red Circle honor is presented to a woman who is dedicated to the food and beverage industry and has taken a proactive approach not only to her personal and professional development, but also to the development of other women in the industry.

Achievement in Developing & Promoting Women: The Achievement in Developing and Promoting Women recognizes an FPSA member company that actively supports and develops the careers of women in their employ and works toward gender balance.

Male Ally: The Male Ally Red Circle honor recognizes a male colleague who actively supports, promotes, and develops the careers of other genders in the workforce.

The deadline for Red Circle Honor submissions is August 1t and can be completed on the FPSA website via the links above to each category of the program. Winners of the prestigious Red Circle Honors Program will be announced at the Women’s Alliance Breakfast on Tuesday, October 24, during Process Expo in Chicago.

In addition, the Women’s Alliance Network announced that Nicole Makowski, president of Makowski’s Real Sausage Company, will be the keynote speaker for the Women’s Alliance Breakfast.

"We are excited to once again be hosting the Red Circle Honors to recognize the incredible work that women are engaging in and perhaps even more importantly, the results they bring to the food and beverage industry,” says Cara Godack, chair of FPSA’s Women’s Alliance Network and director of business development at Rome Grinding Solutions. “This dynamic industry continues to move unceasingly fast and as such, having professionals who are creative, smart, and dedicated, is critical to our success. The Red Circle Honors program looks to continue highlighting these individuals and companies, with the goal of encouraging women towards the next step in their careers. This is why we chose an excellent role model like Nicole Makowski to be the guest speaker at the Women’s Alliance Breakfast. After successfully taking the reins of the company that has been in her family for over a hundred years, she has established herself as the Sausage Queen of Chicago and will share her amazing story with our audience including what it took to get to this point and what she sees in the future for our industry.”

“As FPSA’s first Network, the Women’s Alliance Network continues to blaze a trail that makes all member companies proud,” said David Seckman, FPSA president and CEO. “The Alliance is tireless in addressing issues in the industry and how it supports the careers of women in the food and beverage industry. As we see more women entering this industry, the Women’s Alliance is a crucial resource for both expanding the individual’s network and cultivating their professional development.”

For more information on the Red Circle Honors, such as past winners and how to nominate a deserving colleague or company, visit the FPSA website. To attend the Women’s Alliance Breakfast and Red Circle Awards ceremony, please register online at myprocessexpo.com.