For Crumbl's 7th birthday, the brand is going all out from September 23–28. Crumbl will be launching a never-before-seen (for them) dessert, a special 6-for-4 offer, debuting an exclusive collectible, and sending some of its customers to Universal Studios for a vacation.

Since launching in 2017, Crumbl has rolled out over 275 desserts on its ever-changing weekly menu.





Confetti Celebration Cake

Crumbl's Confetti Celebration Cake is a three-tiered, shareable vanilla confetti cake, layered with vanilla buttercream and topped with rainbow confetti sprinkles. The dessert is available at all Crumbl locations for an ongoing time, while supplies last.

6-for-4 desserts

Crumbl customers can purchase a 6-pack for the price of a 4-pack and celebrate the brand's birthday. Available for orders placed on September 25 only, while supplies last.

Universal giveaway

Crumbl is celebrating its birthday in style by providing dessert lovers a chance to win a trip to either Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort. Consumers can enter for a chance to win a theme park adventure of their choice at either Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort. For more details about the giveaway, visit Crumbl on Instagram @crumblcookies.

Limited-edition sticker

Customers can get a free, limited-edition sticker with their order. One sticker per customer available (with purchase) while supplies last.

