RXBAR is continuing to expand its A.M. bars lineup with an all-new Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate flavor.

The new flavor boasts a soft and crispy texture, balanced with rich dark chocolate and salty-sweet peanut butter, all packed with 10g of protein.

Each serving of the Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate flavor contains:

3 tbsp. oats

14 peanuts

2 egg whites

2 tbsp. honey

First introduced last year, the RXBAR A.M. lineup uses soft rolled oats, crispy brown rice, and creamy nut butters for texture, egg whites for protein, and coconut sugar and wildflower honey for a bit of sweetness. The RXBAR A.M. Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate bar will begin hitting retailer shelves in June and is available now on RXBAR.com, joining the existing A.M. bar flavors: Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter, Chocolate, and Blueberry.

"Whether you enjoy them with an early cup of coffee or as a mid-morning snack, our A.M. bars were created to help kickstart your day with real ingredients you can feel good about in satisfying, delicious flavors. Our new Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate flavor is no different," said Eileen Flaherty, senior brand manager, RXBAR. "This rich peanut butter and dark chocolate flavor was made to be a crave-worthy addition to your daily routine. Plus, the on-the-go packaging and convenient whole food protein means fueling for your day never has to take a backseat when mornings get chaotic."

In addition, the RXBAR Minis lineup is also expanding with a new variety pack including two fan-favorite flavors: Strawberry and Blueberry. The bite-sized bars deliver real fruit flavors with wholesome, simple ingredients and 6g of protein.

"We talked to our fans to determine the next best flavor combination to release as Minis and the results were clear—fruit flavors are in," said Flaherty. "In convenient bite-sized portions, the RXBAR Strawberry and Blueberry Minis make a great snack to tide you over or fuel you through your next workout."

Consumers can find RXBAR A.M. Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate protein bars at RXBAR.com or at retailers nationwide starting in June for a suggested retail price of $2.79 per bar or $10.99 per 5-ct. multi-pack.

Find RXBAR Minis Strawberry and Blueberry at RXBAR.com or in retailers nationwide starting in June for a suggested retail price of $10.99 for an 8-count box.

