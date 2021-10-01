Company: Tosi

Website: https://tosi.com/

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $21.00 (12-pack)

Product Snapshot: Tosi, a family-owned brand on a mission to create nutritious and satisfying snacks that support holistic health, has announced the introduction of two new flavors to its SuperBites 1-oz. line: Almond Dark Chocolate Sea Salt and Peanut Butter & Jelly (PB & J). As the brand’s signature product, Tosi SuperBites are crunchy and delicious healthy snack bars made with simple and organic real food ingredients that are high in protein and fiber. The Almond Dark Chocolate Sea Salt and PB & J flavors are available now on tosi.com with Amazon availability coming in October 2021.

Both new flavors are the ultimate grab & go snack perfect for fall, back-to-school, and year-round adventures. The Almond Dark Chocolate Sea Salt bar brings together Tosi’s original Almond recipe with rich dark chocolate and a touch of sea salt for a match-made-in-flavor-heaven. The PB & J SuperBites tastes like nostalgia with a crunchy twist inspired by everyone’s favorite childhood sandwich and go perfectly with a morning coffee, as an afternoon pick-me-up, or to satisfy a sweet tooth without the guilt.

“Since our inception in 2012, we’ve been on a mission to make nutritious snacks to fuel your day that also deliver our signature crunch by using real, whole foods,” said Stefanie Hults, Tosi co-founder. “As a family of chocolate lovers and kids at heart, we wanted to expand our crowd-favorite SuperBites line with beloved flavor profiles that are approachable and invite new shoppers to our brand. These flavors are fun and delicious, and we can’t wait for Tosi lovers and newcomers alike to give them a try!”

All 10 Tosi SuperBites flavors are made with powerful, energy boosting ingredients such as almonds, cashews, flax seeds, white sesame seeds, and chia seeds and provide a satisfying breakfast, mid-day fuel, or anytime snack. Tosi SuperBites offer 5g to 20g of protein per bar (depending on size and flavor) and unlike other snack bars are low in sugar, vegan, USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Glyphosate Residue Free, Kosher, and free of gluten, soy, dairy, and grains. SuperBites come in 1-oz. and 2.4-oz. sizes to support micro and macro snacking.

Tosi SuperBites are available on tosi.com, Amazon, and in-store at select Whole Foods, Sprouts, Costco, Pavilions, Vons, Albertsons, Jewel, Gelsons, and Nekter locations. To see all in-store locations, please refer to Tosi’s Store Locator. For more information about Tosi, please visit https://tosi.com/.







