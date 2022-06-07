Company: Kellogg Co.

Website: www.rxbar.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.49/bar; $8.99/4-ct, $9.99/5-count

Product Snapshot: Today, RXBAR announced the launch of RXBAR A.M., a new line of No B.S. protein bars to start the day. Powered with 10g protein and a few simple ingredients—such as soft-rolled oats, creamy nut butter, honey, egg whites, crispy brown rice, and pumpkin seeds—RXBAR A.M. delivers full flavors and a soft and crispy texture made to satisfy morning cravings.

“We know consumers today prioritize their wellness more than ever, and—quite simply—want to have a good time for a long time,” said Eileen Flaherty, senior brand manager, RXBAR. “RXBAR A.M. is bringing a No B.S. approach to morning bars, offering everything you would expect from RXBAR, with 10 grams of protein and simple ingredients, in a new, soft and crispy texture. Each bar pairs perfectly with morning coffee and is easily enjoyed while on-the-go."

The RXBAR A.M. lineup, featuring Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter, Chocolate, and Blueberry, is now available at Whole Foods and Target, and will continue rolling out at other national and local retailers throughout the summer months. Similarly, RXBAR A.M. will be available online at RXBAR.com and Amazon later this summer. Starting at $2.49 per bar, $8.99 for a 4-count, or $9.99 for a 5-count, all three flavors deliver on a multi-sensory experience thanks to their savory and sweet aromas, whole food ingredients, and soft and crispy texture. And, as with all RXBAR products, RXBAR A.M. bars are made with No B.S.—just simple ingredients that fuel your future with what you need today.

The new flavors include:

Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter: Upfront floral sweetness of honey, and rich roasted nuttiness. Finishes with warm cinnamon spice.

Chocolate: The floral sweetness of honey, combined with deep rich dark chocolate. Topped off with cocoa and hints of almond.

Blueberry: Honey delivers a floral sweetness, while whole blueberries bring a pop of brightness.

