Just in time for summer, Lenny & Larry’s, originators of the protein cookie, is bringing back its fan-favorite The Complete Cookie Strawberry Shortcake, after it sold out in less than 3 weeks last year.

Back again, but only for a limited time, The Summer Snackin' Complete Cookie Strawberry Shortcake captures the fun of summer in a sweet protein cookie. Strawberry Shortcake combines naturally flavored strawberry bits, white chips, and the memories of summer, all into one soft-baked cookie. Each 2-oz. vegan cookie has 8g of plant-based protein, 5g of fiber, and non-GMO ingredients. The brand doesn’t use dairy, soy, eggs, high fructose corn syrup, or artificial sweeteners in any of its Complete Cookies.

Fans can order 6-count box of the 2-oz. treat online, while supplies last, for $9.99.