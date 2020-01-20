OREO brings back Most Stuf cookies, asks fans for vote for favorite cookie-to-creme ratio

Company: Mondelēz International

Website: www.oreo.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price:

Product Snapshot: OREO is kicking off 2020 with the return of the fan-favorite OREO Most Stuf cookies, hitting shelves January 20 for a limited time only!

To mark the return of the OREO cookie with the most creme ever, the brand is issuing a countrywide call starting today – asking fans to vote for their favorite cookie-to-creme ratio for a chance to win big.

For years, fans have debated the right amount of creme (it’s not one “stuf” fits all), so once and for all, OREO is going to find out what level of OREO creme is America’s favorite.

Whether it’s OREO Thins, OREO Original, OREO Double Stuf, OREO Mega Stuf, or the OREO Most Stuf, fans nationwide can vote for their favorite Stuf now through March 15 at www.whatsyourstuf.com for a chance to win $100,000 and other prizes.

To give fans an IRL way to participate, OREO will be touring the country—popping up in New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles—over the next couple of months to give OREO lovers an opportunity to vote in the most playful way yet … by going down a gigantic slide measuring nearly 3-stories-high.