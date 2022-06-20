Company: Lenny & Larry's

Website: www.lennylarry.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $8.99 (6-count box)

Product Snapshot: Lenny & Larry's has announced the winner of its Summer Snackin' Vote Off, with Strawberry Shortcake crowned the winner of the brand's new Summer Snackin' Complete Cookie.

The limited-edition Summer Snackin' Complete Cookie,

, combines naturally flavored strawberry bits and white chips into one soft-baked cookie. Each 2-oz. vegan cookie has 8g of plant-based protein, 5g of fiber, and non-GMO ingredients. The brand's Complete Cookies line do not contain dairy, soy, eggs, high fructose corn syrup, or artificial sweeteners.

