think!, a high-protein snack brand and part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, announced today the launch of two new dessert-inspired flavors to its line of High Protein Bars: Boston Crème Pie and Chocolate Mint.

“Consumers are seeking on-the-go nutrition and looking for high protein snack options that support their busy lifestyle but don’t sacrifice taste,” said Perri Gordon, vice president and GM for Glanbia Performance Nutrition's Healthy Lifestyle Brands. “Our new dessert-inspired flavors of Boston Crème Pie and Chocolate Mint offer a delicious treat that doubles as a protein-rich snack.”

The latest flavor offerings from think! offer high-quality protein in a satisfying snack.

Boston Crème Pie High Protein Bars layer crème and chocolate for a rich, dessert-inspired flavor and delivers 15 grams of protein, four grams of fiber, and one gram of sugar.

Chocolate Mint High Protein Bars combine the refreshing flavor of mint with rich, dark chocolate flavor. The high-quality protein bar offers a snack that doubles as a candy bar and has 230 calories, 20 grams of protein, and two grams of fiber with zero grams of sugar.

“Protein bars can be a great addition to your routine, as long as they have the nutritional content to properly fuel you without too much added sugar, which can be an issue with some options in the market,” said Frances Largeman-Roth, registered dietitian nutritionist. “think! offers a range of smart options that deliver a meaningful amount of protein and fiber with creative flavors you can truly enjoy while fueling your body.”

think! High Protein Bars serve as a multi-purpose nutritional bar that can go from a workout accompaniment to an energy-boosting snack, to a quick lunch with fruit or yogurt. Each bar is packed with protein to help consumers think! strong and snack strong to power through their day and live the full life that they want. Made with wholesome ingredients, such as high-quality protein, all think! products are gluten free with no artificial flavors or colors.

Both new flavors are available in 5-count box for $9.99 with single count bars for $2.29.

Nutrition, product and purchase information on think! can be found at shop.thinkproducts.com.

To learn more about the think! products portfolio, visit thinkproducts.com.