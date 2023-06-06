Great American Packaging (GAP) has announced the launch of its new OneEarth Packaging solutions at the IDDBA (International Dairy Deli Bakery Association) show next week. This flexible packaging product line is focused on meeting consumer demand for a healthier, more sustainable future with No PFAS Added, Compostable, and Recyclable packaging options for snack and bakery items and more.

GAP’s OneEarth packaging line is designed to appeal to consumer demands for cleaner and safer choices without sacrificing packaging performance and manufacturability. All solutions are customizable to fit individual manufacturing and product needs.

Its partnerships with top researchers and material experts have helped GAP stay ahead of the curve. “As technologies evolve, we are committed to being at the forefront, leveraging new materials and applications expertise to drive sustainable packaging innovations,” says Bruce Carter, president of Great American Packaging. “As the sustainability opportunity evolves, we are doing our part to create packaging solutions that keep our customers compliant with the latest regulations and appeal to consumer demand for a cleaner, greener future.”

With more solutions on the way, GAP’s OneEarth Packaging line offers the following products today for CPG manufacturer use:

No PFAS Added: Addresses one of the hottest issues in CPG with materials free from intentionally added PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances). PFAS are a group of commonly used chemical additives found in a range of consumer products, including some flexible packaging. However, PFAS can be harmful to human health and the environment, and there is a growing movement to ban their use.

Compostable: Creating zero waste, these solutions support a circular economy and include end-of-life options in home and industrial composting conditions. ASTM D6400 and FDA certifications ensure compliance with California's EPR regulations (SB54) and product integrity for fresh and frozen foods.

Recyclable: Mono-layer films reduce material waste compared to multilayer films while adhering to California's EPR regulations (SB 54). These solutions are easier to recycle, FDA-certified and can help manufacturers immediately improve their environmental scorecard.

Companies are encouraged to sign up for GAP’s free webinar on PFAS, its use, and implications for CPG manufacturers, October 3 at 9 a.m. (PDT). Sign-up here to receive an invitation to the webinar.

For more information on GAP’s OneEarth Packaging solutions, visit its new landing page here. GAP’s experienced consultants are available to help.