Wixon has announced the appointment of Jacob Clements as key accounts manager in its Consumer Products Division. Jacob reportedly brings a proven track record of account management and business development in the specialty ingredients segment to his new role. He has expertise and knowledge in flavoring and applications that further enhance his ability to understand customers’ unique needs in food and beverage product development.

“Strong customer support and collaboration is key to successful new product innovation and business development,” explains Paul Whitaker, director of consumer products. “Jacob has the passion and skills to contribute to the growth of our consumer products business.” The division is focused on providing turnkey solutions to CPG companies for their various food, beverage, and nutritional dry mixes.

A graduate of The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in agribusiness and applied economics and a minor in communication, Jacob is based in Columbus, OH, where he will manage a nationwide customer base. When not on the road or a golf course, he enjoys cooking, grilling, and exploring craft breweries and distilleries in the greater Ohio area.