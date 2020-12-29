Columbia Grain International (CGI), one of the largest processors and exporters of high-quality pulses in the United States, has commenced business in its newest location in Hastings, NE. The facility will be home to CGI’s first-ever small-pack pulse line for the consumer market. All products in the new line will be grown, procured, cleaned and processed by CGI for delectable pulses every family can trust, including peas, lentils, chickpeas, and dry beans.

The facility was built by Peavey in 1979 and acquired by CGI from Gavilon Grain. It has 286,000 bushels capacity with a 60,000 sq. ft. processing building. CGI anticipates processing over 50,000 MT of pulses per year at this location alone.

“The Hastings, NE facility will provide a consistent market and opportunity for expansion to pulse producers in South Dakota, Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, and Kansas. With the expansion of acres in this area over the last five years, Hastings, NE will give both CGI and local producers a great opportunity to expand into this area and bring further value to local pulse growers,” said president & CEO of Columbia Grain International, Jeff Van Pevenage.

CGI will be processing pulses at this location for domestic food and pet food markets, as well as for export. The Hastings, NE facility is served by both the BNSF and the UP railroad lines, providing access to markets, both domestically and worldwide.