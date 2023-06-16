The Planters NUTmobile, the 26-foot traveling nut on wheels, is once again taking America’s salty streets by storm with a new trio of dedicated Peanutters at the helm.

"Tree Nut" Tania Castro, "Cashew" Katie Chesebro, and Mason “Macadamia” Mulrooney comprise the brand’s 10th class of Peanutters and the third crew to captain the NUTmobile since Hormel Foods Corporation acquired the Planters brand in June 2021. The three new Peanutters spent the last two weeks at the company’s world headquarters in Austin, Minn., and on June 9, their nutty, yearlong megatour of the country officially began.

“Being a Peanutter is truly a one-of-a-kind experience,” said Teagan Zelle, communications manager and NUTmobile coordinator at Hormel Foods. “They not only carry on the Planters brand legacy, but they also bring joy, a few Planters product samples, and of course the iconic Mr. Peanut to communities and people across the nation. We ‘pe-CAN’T’ wait to see what this year has in store for Class 10!”

Over the next 12 months, fans can ask to have the NUTmobile stop at their events—such as youth sporting events, neighborhood block parties, 5K races, and other fun activities—by submitting a request at RequestTheNutmobile.com.

“I can’t wait to represent the Planters brand on this east-to-west ‘shell’ of a journey!” Mulrooney said. “I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to share the joy of the NUTmobile with people across the country. It’s going to be the thrill of a lifetime!”

Be sure to keep an eye out for Mr. Peanut and the NUTmobile on social media. Follow along on Twitter (@NUTmobile_Tour), Instagram (@plantersnutmobileofficial), and TikTok (@plantersnutmobile).