The makers of the Planters snack nut brand are introducing peanut-shaped, flavor-forward packaging for Planters Dry Roasted Peanuts, now on shelves nationwide.

“Our new packaging allows us to truly stand out with a unique ‘shell’ that is just as premium and satisfying as the Planters Dry Roasted Peanuts housed within,” said Allie Abney, associate brand manager. “Now snack lovers can enjoy their favorite peanuts in an even better, crave-worthy bottle that puts flavor in the spotlight.”

The new 16-ounce bottles use 8% less plastic than previous packaging, which saves an estimated 220 tons of plastic. Like the small but mighty peanut, small changes like reduced plastic can help make a big impact. This packaging update is part of ongoing efforts by Planters brand parent company Hormel Foods, whose packaging team’s sustainability initiatives resulted in more than 727,000 pounds in savings last year alone.

Shoppers can find the new 16-ounce bottles at grocery stores nationwide in Planters Dry Roasted Peanuts varieties. The new packaging will be supported with in-store displays, online advertising, and social media.

For more information, visit Planters.com/sustainability.



